Zacks: Brokerages Expect Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $271.42 Million

Brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will report $271.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $271.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.00 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $242.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.57 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $437.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

PAYC traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $401.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $381.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $399.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a PE ratio of 142.23, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $233.27 and a twelve month high of $471.08.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,541 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 238,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,646,000 after acquiring an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,766,000. Finally, Untitled Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,837,000. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

