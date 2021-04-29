Zacks: Brokerages Expect Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) to Post -$0.43 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Macy’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Macy’s posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Macy’s will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $2.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Macy’s.

Get Macy's alerts:

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. Macy’s had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga bought 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.11. 13,851,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,816,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.64. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Macy’s (M)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.