Zacks: Brokerages Expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.25 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) will post $20.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.70 million and the lowest is $19.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $17.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $81.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $80.80 million to $82.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.70 million, with estimates ranging from $81.80 million to $85.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 7.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 293.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $548,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMAO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.56. 139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,265. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The firm has a market cap of $263.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.