Zacks: Brokerages Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.39 Billion

Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report sales of $1.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.37 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.84 billion to $6.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $6.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.20 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on EA. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $162.50 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.29.

EA stock opened at $143.99 on Thursday. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total value of $44,497.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,077.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.84, for a total transaction of $107,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,710 shares of company stock valued at $16,046,419. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EA. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,538,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $365,597,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,774,401 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $254,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,061 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

