Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.60. Dycom Industries reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.63. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $750.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DY. TheStreet upgraded Dycom Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

In other news, CAO Sharon Villaverde sold 1,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.46, for a total value of $145,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Dycom Industries by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.42. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,867. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.81. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 118.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

