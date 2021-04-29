Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty Five analysts have made estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.41. Dollar General posted earnings per share of $2.56 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year earnings of $9.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $10.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Dollar General.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS.

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

NYSE DG opened at $212.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $172.66 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total transaction of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 149,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Dollar General by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,717,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,173,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

