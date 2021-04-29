Zacks: Brokerages Expect DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Will Post Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will report earnings per share of $1.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.95 and the lowest is $1.65. DaVita posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year earnings of $8.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.07 to $8.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.87 to $9.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). DaVita had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their price objective on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $127.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total transaction of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,862.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVA opened at $113.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $108.12. DaVita has a fifty-two week low of $74.70 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

