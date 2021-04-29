Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group reported earnings per share of $1.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.44 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $288.62 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 4.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

ALG stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $159.02. 526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.19. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $81.69 and a 52-week high of $164.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.46%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.09, for a total value of $39,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,216 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Alamo Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 437,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,333,000 after acquiring an additional 76,815 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alamo Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 307,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 307,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,455,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 201,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alamo Group (ALG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.