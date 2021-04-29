Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to Announce -$2.01 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce earnings of ($2.01) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.08) and the lowest is ($2.50). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 773.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($8.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($5.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.18.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,428,000 after purchasing an additional 38,194 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,871 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $913,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock traded up $1.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 710,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $113.33. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $68.04 and a 1-year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.14.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

See Also: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.