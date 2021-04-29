Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.52 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) to announce $25.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $27.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $23.65 million. Redwood Trust posted sales of $27.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year sales of $104.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.54 million to $109.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $127.84 million, with estimates ranging from $120.40 million to $133.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.84. 1,414,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,573. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.33. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $11.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a boost from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

In other Redwood Trust news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,708,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 152,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

