Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. PagSeguro Digital reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.38 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 21.01%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.45.

NYSE:PAGS traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $46.47. The stock had a trading volume of 92,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,705. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.19 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average is $49.53. PagSeguro Digital has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGS. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

