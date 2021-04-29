Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Itamar Medical reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to $0.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Itamar Medical from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Itamar Medical from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.83.

Shares of ITMR stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,908. Itamar Medical has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $387.24 million, a P/E ratio of -35.88 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Itamar Medical in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $926,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 29,132 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Itamar Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.42% of the company’s stock.

Itamar Medical Company Profile

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

