Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Announce $1.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.28. Eaton posted earnings of $1.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $5.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.94 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.94.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,233,000 after purchasing an additional 349,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,943,000 after purchasing an additional 307,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ETN traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $144.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,690. The firm has a market cap of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a 200-day moving average of $124.23. Eaton has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eaton (ETN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.