Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.05. Banner posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $4.35. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANR shares. Raymond James raised shares of Banner from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $67,322.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Banner by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,200,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,570. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.14. Banner has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $60.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

