Zacks: Analysts Expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to announce sales of $188.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $199.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $179.18 million. The Macerich posted sales of $226.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $782.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.52 million to $854.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $811.25 million, with estimates ranging from $767.44 million to $886.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.72). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

MAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 14.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 258.4% during the first quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 30,488 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 76.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 86,112 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.65 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

