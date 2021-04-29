Zacks: Analysts Expect Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) will report $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Great Western Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.68. Great Western Bancorp posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Great Western Bancorp.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a negative net margin of 137.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of GWB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.97. 319,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.33.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, insider Andrew James Pederson sold 1,200 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $38,568.00. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,736,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,648,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after buying an additional 323,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 847,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after buying an additional 182,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

