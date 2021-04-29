Zacks: Analysts Expect Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Floor & Decor posted earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Floor & Decor.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FND. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.27.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,403. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.65. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $116.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

In other Floor & Decor news, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $4,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,494,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $801,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,144,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,105,000 after acquiring an additional 113,077 shares during the last quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP grew its stake in Floor & Decor by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 1,956,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,706,000 after buying an additional 132,679 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,360,000 after acquiring an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,345,000 after acquiring an additional 252,746 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $113,887,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

