Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $136.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.58 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 246,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,996. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.40.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.
