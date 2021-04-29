Zacks: Analysts Expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce sales of $136.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $130.58 million and the highest is $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full-year sales of $523.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. Enerpac Tool Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. 246,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,996. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $28.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 443.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

