Zacks: Analysts Expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Will Announce Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Analysts expect Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to report $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11. Costco Wholesale posted earnings of $1.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will report full-year earnings of $9.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $10.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Costco Wholesale.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.79.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 3,385 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 946 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST stock traded up $3.95 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.54. 1,843,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,245. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $293.84 and a 1 year high of $393.15. The stock has a market cap of $165.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $352.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $362.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

