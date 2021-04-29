Zacks: Analysts Expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) to report sales of $178.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. Columbus McKinnon reported sales of $189.49 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMCO shares. Colliers Securities upped their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. DA Davidson raised Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

NASDAQ CMCO traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $53.97. The company had a trading volume of 78,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,069. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.01 and its 200-day moving average is $44.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.93, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $57.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after buying an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 30,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after buying an additional 21,580 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

