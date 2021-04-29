Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Post -$0.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.30). Las Vegas Sands reported earnings of ($1.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE LVS traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,576,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,466,399. Las Vegas Sands has a 12 month low of $42.43 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 53.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,896 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $8,982,000 after buying an additional 66,716 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,792,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $1,598,000. 37.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

