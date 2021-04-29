Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th.

Yum China has raised its dividend by 140.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.45. 7,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,416. The firm has a market cap of $26.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.41, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. Yum China has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yum China will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yum China stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

Featured Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.