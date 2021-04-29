Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

NYSE YUM traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $118.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,053,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,222. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. Yum! Brands has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $119.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.06.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

YUM has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total transaction of $161,356.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.