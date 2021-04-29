Yield Protocol (YIELD) Trading Down 3% Over Last Week

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.09 million and $1.20 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00067295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00020397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001881 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.78 or 0.00076706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.15 or 0.00816652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.86 or 0.00097547 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Yield Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

