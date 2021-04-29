Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Short Interest Update

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
YEWB stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -1.02. Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.
About Yew Bio-Pharm Group
Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yew Bio-Pharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.