Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) Short Interest Update

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YEWB) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

YEWB stock opened at $0.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of -1.02. Yew Bio-Pharm Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13.

About Yew Bio-Pharm Group

Yew Bio-Pharm Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, grows and sells yew trees in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) raw materials in the form of yew tree branches and leaves to manufacture TCM containing taxol. The company is also involved in processing and selling yew raw materials used in the manufacture of traditional Chinese medicine; growing and selling yew tree seedlings and mature trees, including potted miniature yew trees; manufacturing and selling furniture and handicrafts made of yew tree timber; selling agricultural products, such as yew candles, pine needle extracts, taxus cuspidate extracts, northeast yew extracts, and yew essential oil soaps; and selling wood ear mushroom.

