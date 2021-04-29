Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Yamana Gold stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,501,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,303,142. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AUY. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.