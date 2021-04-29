XMON Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One XMON coin can currently be purchased for about $1,115.79 or 0.02031664 BTC on popular exchanges. XMON has a total market cap of $1.67 million and $395,937.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, XMON has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00061684 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.88 or 0.00274725 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.37 or 0.01033097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711068 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,983.34 or 1.00115698 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

XMON Profile

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XMON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.