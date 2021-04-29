Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to announce earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.81). Xencor posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 450%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.56) to ($2.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xencor.

Get Xencor alerts:

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $41.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 13.56% and a negative net margin of 113.40%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XNCR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xencor from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xencor from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised Xencor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $44.12 on Thursday. Xencor has a 12 month low of $26.80 and a 12 month high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.36.

In other Xencor news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $36,297.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,285 shares in the company, valued at $4,566,940.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Kuch sold 15,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $736,678.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,952,836.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,164 shares of company stock valued at $920,837 in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 127,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United states and internationally. The company's product candidates include Obexelimab, an immune inhibitor that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of IgG4-related disease and systemic lupus erythematosus, as well as in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe rheumatoid arthritis; Plamotamab, a tumor-targeted antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma; XmAb717, XmAb841, and XmAb104, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with selected advanced solid tumors; and Vibecotamab, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and other CD123-expressing hematologic malignancies.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xencor (XNCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.