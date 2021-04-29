WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Get WW International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

WW stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. WW International has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.96 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. Research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock worth $19,300,179 over the last 90 days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WW International by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in WW International by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in WW International during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in WW International during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WW International (WW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.