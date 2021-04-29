WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,500 shares, a growth of 122.9% from the March 31st total of 71,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,585.0 days.

OTCMKTS WUXIF opened at $19.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.47. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $19.88.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd. provides research and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through, China-Based Laboratory Services, U.S.-Based Laboratory Services, Clinical Research and Other CRO Services, CMO/CDMO Services, and Other segments.

