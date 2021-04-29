Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $42.38

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.38 and last traded at $42.22, with a volume of 4467 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. On average, equities analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In other news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,515.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,280 shares of company stock valued at $782,340. Company insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at $1,813,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $517,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 56,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 30,347 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 180,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,660,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 169.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

