WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) Short Interest Down 77.4% in April

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the March 31st total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKEY opened at $9.38 on Thursday. WISeKey International has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $125.49 million and a P/E ratio of -2.93.

Get WISeKey International alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WISeKey International stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.10% of WISeKey International at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for WISeKey International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WISeKey International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.