Winpak (TSE:WPK) Lifted to “Buy” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial upgraded shares of Winpak (TSE:WPK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has C$52.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$49.00. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WPK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Winpak to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC downgraded Winpak from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of TSE WPK opened at C$43.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.01 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.55. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.23. Winpak has a 52 week low of C$38.73 and a 52 week high of C$50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 9.25, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$276.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Winpak will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s payout ratio is currently 5.84%.

About Winpak

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films for printing, laminating, and bag making, including shrink bags; and biaxially oriented nylon films for printing, metalizing, or laminating processes, food packaging, and industrial applications.

