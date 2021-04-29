William Penn Bancorporation’s Quiet Period To End on May 4th (NASDAQ:WMPN)

William Penn Bancorporation’s (NASDAQ:WMPN) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, May 4th. William Penn Bancorporation had issued 12,650,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 25th. The total size of the offering was $126,500,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During William Penn Bancorporation’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:WMPN opened at $11.50 on Thursday. William Penn Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $39.00.

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, Director Glenn Davis acquired 21,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.70 per share, with a total value of $249,034.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,616.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Mcmenamin Ross acquired 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $50,013.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,653 shares of company stock worth $321,878 in the last quarter.

William Penn Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial and retail financial services through its subsidiary, William Penn Bank. It also offers community, traditional, and related banking services to individual, businesses, and government customers. Its products and services include taking of time, savings, demand deposits, making of commercial, consumer, mortgage loans, and others.

