William Blair Comments on RH’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH) – William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for RH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.95 for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.40 EPS.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The business had revenue of $812.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of RH from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RH has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $512.67.

RH opened at $720.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.84, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $575.82 and a 200 day moving average of $480.65. RH has a fifty-two week low of $129.11 and a fifty-two week high of $726.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in RH by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after acquiring an additional 588,388 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RH by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,280,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 2,612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 65,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,908,000 after buying an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

