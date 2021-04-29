Whittier Trust Co. Sells 1,550 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $742,997,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,252,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,428 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 82.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,579,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,053 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,309,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,488,000 after acquiring an additional 801,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,545,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,681,000 after acquiring an additional 505,307 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $78.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $65.54 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

