Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.14% of RBC Bearings worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the third quarter worth $3,282,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RBC Bearings by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 767,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,455,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RBC Bearings news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROLL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

NASDAQ:ROLL opened at $201.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.41. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52-week low of $103.09 and a 52-week high of $206.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $196.75 and a 200 day moving average of $176.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

