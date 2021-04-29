Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 75 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in Diageo by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 227,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,500,000 after purchasing an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 458,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Diageo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $180.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $127.12 and a 1 year high of $183.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.67. The company has a market capitalization of $105.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.5348 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 55.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

