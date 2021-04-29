Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $152.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $107.08 and a twelve month high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

