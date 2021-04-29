Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $3.29 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in Copart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock opened at $123.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.78. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPRT. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

