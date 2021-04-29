Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 975 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 17,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 296,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after acquiring an additional 174,904 shares during the period. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,489,000 after buying an additional 26,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $104.04 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.51 and a 1-year high of $105.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.35.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

