Whittier Trust Co. Has $8.39 Million Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,504 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned about 0.05% of MongoDB worth $8,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDB stock opened at $316.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a PE ratio of -72.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.61 and a 12-month high of $428.96.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total transaction of $57,507.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 55,294 shares in the company, valued at $15,664,237.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.79, for a total value of $300,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,286.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 336,720 shares of company stock valued at $103,286,078 in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $354.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on MongoDB from $328.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.06.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

