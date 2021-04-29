Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.21 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SDY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 348.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,442 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.27 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.44 and a twelve month high of $123.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

