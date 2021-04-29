Whittier Trust Co. Has $38.57 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $38,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.43. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a market capitalization of $195.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on PEP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

