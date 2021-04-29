Whittier Trust Co. Boosts Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 9.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 303,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Graco by 3.3% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 282,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,242,000 after purchasing an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Graco during the 1st quarter worth $1,644,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in Graco by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 55,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graco alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

In other news, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 184,929 shares of company stock worth $13,330,699 in the last 90 days. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.14. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.79 and a twelve month high of $78.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.47%.

Graco Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.