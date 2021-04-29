Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth about $2,848,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 6,497.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 116.8% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.14.

WHR stock opened at $235.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.21. Whirlpool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $246.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Gilles Morel sold 5,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.23, for a total transaction of $1,221,809.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,847.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total value of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,815,521.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,261 shares of company stock worth $33,592,558. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

