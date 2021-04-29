Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) – Research analysts at Raymond James raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.58.

NYSE WPM opened at $42.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.78. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $286.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.32 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.7% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 19,968 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,901,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,021,000 after purchasing an additional 312,323 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the first quarter worth about $413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

