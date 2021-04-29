Westwood Management Corp IL Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 2,379.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,150 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises approximately 0.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its position in Eaton by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Eaton by 405.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 92,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after acquiring an additional 73,950 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Eaton by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

ETN traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.15. 26,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,279,690. The stock has a market cap of $57.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.33 and a 200 day moving average of $124.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

