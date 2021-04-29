Westwood Management Corp IL Grows Stock Position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its stake in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 177.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the quarter. Natera comprises about 2.6% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL owned 0.33% of Natera worth $29,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Natera by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,764,792.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 41,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $4,340,346.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,277,291.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 227,716 shares of company stock valued at $22,938,945. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Natera from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Natera has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,515. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $34.53 and a one year high of $127.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $103.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative net margin of 52.11% and a negative return on equity of 53.39%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

