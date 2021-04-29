Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the March 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from $0.10 to $0.35 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of WEEEF stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.18 and a 12-month high of $0.43.

Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.24 million for the quarter. Western Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment provides contract drilling services using drilling rigs and auxiliary equipment to contracts with exploration and production companies.

